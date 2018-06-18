Russia World Cup 2018: England fans go absolutely wild after Harry Kane's winning goal over Tunisia
It looked like England was fated for a draw, but Harry Kane's heroics gave the Three Lions three points
After a red-hot start to its match against Tunisia, England looked primed to end in a 1-1 draw in its first World Cup match of pools. After an aggressive start, its offense had tapered off, and a silly penalty had allowed Tunisia to tie it up. However, at the end of the match, Harry Kane came in the clutch with his second goal of the match to give the Three Lions a 2-1 win in their opening match of the World Cup.
After the goal, England lost its collective mind, as you would expect.
This win was huge for the English faithful. England hasn't made it out of the round of 16 since 1990, when it finished in fourth place. Furthermore, drawing with Tunisia would be an extremely England way to start this tournament. These are fans that are used to being disappointed by the Three Lions. So when they aren't, it looks like this:
And that's tame. It seems like the entire country paused to celebrate.
Seriously, where the hell even is that?
Then, of course, there were those in the stadium.
And out.
How can you possibly not love the World Cup? Now just imagine if England is able is able to continue the momentum against Panama and, perhaps even more importantly, Belgium over the course of its next two matches.
