Russia World Cup: Why Germany's 2018 team could be even better than 2014 championship squad
Brazil Is the favorite to win the World Cup but don’t sleep on Germany
Germany may not be the favorite to win the World Cup this year, but is a popular pick to win it all. The 2014 defending champions are in a group featuring Mexico, Sweden and South Korea; and their first match is against El Tri. Although former USMNT scout Thomas Rongen believes that USA fans should root for Mexico, he thinks Germany will be a Goliath as it always is.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Rongen joined Danny Kanell to talk Germany and explain why it will be even better than the 2014 squad that won the World Cup, demoralizing hosts Brazil 7-1 along the way. Brazil is the favorite to win it all, but "Die Maschine" is as stacked as it's ever been, even with the surprising scratch of Leroy Sane leading up to the Cup.
Rongen also talks Egyptian star Mohamed Salah being left out of the opener against Uruguay on Friday. The Liverpool star injured his shoulder in the Champions League final on May 26 against Real Madrid, so his status was in question leading up to the World Cup.
