Russian 2018 live stream: Watch World Cup on Fox, Telemundo, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox and other devices

We're embroiled in the middle of the World Cup from Russia right now, and although soccer has been on TV all day every day, we understand that not everyone has cable to watch it -- especially some of the affiliate channels that it's being displayed on. There's a lot to watch this World Cup, so you'll want to catch every second of the action.

There's certainly plenty to take in. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi is one of the most compelling storylines of this tournament, with each one playing playing in their fourth. Messi's Argentina made it to the 2014 final, where it lost to Germany. And speaking of Germany, the Nationalelf have been party to arguably the biggest upset of the Cup so far, falling to Mexico 1-0.

Iceland and Panama are playing in their first World Cups, with Iceland drawing with Argentina. Panama lost its first match to a loaded Belgium team with big aspirations for this Cup.

Then, of course, there are the favorites: Brazil. Brazil is looking to recover from a devastating 7-1 loss to Germany in 2014, but it certainly has the firepower to do so.

How to watch the 2018 World Cup

What: FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup When: Thursday, June 14-Sunday, July 15

Thursday, June 14-Sunday, July 15 Match times: 8 a.m., 11 p.m., 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m., 11 p.m., 2 p.m. ET Where: Russia

Russia TV: Fox, FS1, Telemundo, NBC Universo

Fox, FS1, Telemundo, NBC Universo Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



How to watch the World Cup on connected devices

There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices with the fuboTV app. Viewers can use: iOS Android Windows Amazon tablets

Or watch through connected devices, including: Apple TV Roku Android TV Chromecast Amazon Fire Xbox One



Other information

As noted about, Brazil are currently the favorites, opening at 7/2 odds, per SportsLine. Led by Neymar Jr., the Brazilian team has only improved from its 2014 semifinal squad, and now it has title aspirations.

The Cup is played in 12 venues spattered around 11 Russian cities, meaning that you'll see a lot of shots in the scenery shots between matches. Whether you're in it for the stars or following your home country, there's something for everyone at this Cup.

Spain, Germany, France, Belgium and Argentina are also favorites in this Cup, according to SportsLine. And you can catch all of them on whatever device you use.

Oh, and if you're a USA fan looking for a bandwagon to latch onto, we have you covered there too.