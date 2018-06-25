Saudi Arabia scores, World Cup results: Green Falcons leave Russia with consolation win over Egypt
Saudi Arabia picked up three points with a win over Egypt, but will go home after group play
The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.
Saudi Arabia was eliminated after its match against Uruguay on Wednesday, but it won't be going home empty-handed. KSA defeated Egypt 2-1 on a goal in the 95th minute from Salem Al-Dasawri. The win left Saudi Arabia with three points in the standings which, while disappointing in terms of end result, is a nice consolation prize.
Juan Antonio Pizzi, who failed to qualify with Chile and was later hired by Saudi Arabia in 2017, simply found himself playing matches against two teams that Saudi Arabia couldn't match up to in its first two matches. The team showed talent, but ultimately came up short.
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Five
Best finish: Round of 16 in 1994
Last World Cup: 2006
Matches
Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Roster
Goalkeepers: Assaf Al-Qarny (Al-Ittihad), Mohammed Al-Owais (Al Ahli), Yasser Al-Musailem (Al Alhi), Abdullah Al-Mayuf (Al Hilal).
Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi (Al Ahli), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al Hilal) Mohammed Al-Breik (Al HIlal), Saeed Al-Mowalad (Al Ahli), Motaz Hawsawi (Al Ahli), Osama Hawsaw (Al Hilal), Omar Hawsawi (Al Nassr), Mohammed Jahfali (Al Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al Hilal).
Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al Shabab), Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri (Al Hilal), Abdullah Otayf (Al Hilal), Taiseer Al-Jassim (Al Ahli), Houssain Al-Mogahwi (Al Ahli), Salman Al-Faraj, Nawaf Al-Abed, Mohamed Kanno (all Al Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al Shabab), Mohammed Al-Kwikbi (Al Ettifaq), Salem Al-Dawsari (Villarreal, Spain), Yehya Al-Shehri (Leganes, Spain).
Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Levante, Spain), Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (Al Nassr), Muhannad Assiri (Al Ahli).
Best Player
Striker Mohamed Al-Sahlawi of Al-Nassr. He's a prolific scorer who can put the ball away in a variety of ways. Now, he isn't a world beater by any imagination, but he's a hard-working player who doesn't need much space to make an impact.
Player to watch
Fahad Al-Muwallad. The young winger had such a promising start to his career that European clubs were interested in him, having joined Levante this year on loan. But he's found chances hard to come by in Spain, so whether he has had enough minutes to be a starter remains to be seen. If he can play, he can do some damage. He's short at 5-foot-6, but he's speedy and does well keeping the ball close to his feet. He may be looked at as a guy to send balls into Al-Sahlawi or work combinations with him on the counter.
