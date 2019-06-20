Scotland at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Results, scores, roster, how to watch
This is the country's first appearance at a World Cup
Scotland played in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time this summer. A national team that has improved over recent years and features a strong defense to pair with a patient, creative attack, Scotland wound up with one point in the group stage. After falling to England and Japan, Scotland coughed up a 3-0 lead in a 3-3 draw against Argentina.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö), Jenna Fife (Hibernian)
Defenders: Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Joelle Murray (Hibernian)
Midfielders: Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United)
Forwards: Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham United), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: One
Best finish: None
Last World Cup: N/A
Matches
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Wednesday, June 19
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
What to know
This team is coached by Shelley Kerr, who has an interesting story as a long-time player. She played for numerous clubs and also has managed seven different teams including a university team, Arsenal's ladies team and the Scotland U19 team. She won the FA Women's Cup with Arsenal in 2013 and 2014 and has that winning pedigree, looking for it to translate to the international game. The team's captain is central defender Rachel Corsie who is a strong and technical player. She has 104 caps for the national team and 16 goals.
How to watch
