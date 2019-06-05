Scotland at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Scotland will play in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time this summer and is looking to make a strong first impression. A national team that has improved over recent years and features a strong defense to pair with a patient, creative attach, Scotland hopes this is the time it make a name on an international stage. This team is in a tricky group that will prove difficult to get out of, but quality results give them confidence. In qualifying, Scotland went 7-0-1 to win its group.

For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö), Jenna Fife (Hibernian)

Defenders: Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Joelle Murray (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United)

Forwards: Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham United), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: One

Best finish: None

Last World Cup: N/A

Matches

Sunday, June 9

England vs. Scotland, Noon ET, Fox

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 19

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

What to know

This team is coached by Shelley Kerr, who has an interesting story as a long-time player. She played for numerous clubs and also has managed seven different teams including a university team, Arsenal's ladies team and the Scotland U19 team. She won the FA Women's Cup with Arsenal in 2013 and 2014 and has that winning pedigree, looking for it to translate to the international game. The team's captain is central defender Rachel Corsie who is a strong and technical player. She has 104 caps for the national team and 16 goals.

How to watch

You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).