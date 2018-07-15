Second star added to France's World Cup kit after Russia 2018 triumph over Croatia
Here is what France's badge looks like with a second star following its second World Cup win
The French national team was awarded the World Cup trophy on Sunday following a thrilling win over Croatia in the final in Moscow, Russia. Les Blues will not only need to make room in their trophy case for a new title, but they will also need to do the same on their new jersey. Nike unveiled a new France jersey with its second star above the badge moments after Sunday's win.
Here's a closer look with young superstar Kylian Mbappe, named best young player of the tournament after scoring four goals, including one in the final against Croatia.
It was a sharp-looking jersey to begin with, but the second star makes it that much more special. France entered the Cup as one of the favorites behind Brazil, Germany and Spain, and they leave Russia with a trophy, a star-studded lineup and one extra star the team dreamed about having at tournament's end.
