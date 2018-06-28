Senegal becomes first to exit 2018 World Cup on FIFA Fair Play yellow-card tiebreaker

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Senegal was knocked out of its second World Cup by ... yellow cards. Senegal finished group stage play with four points, the same as Japan, but the tiebreaker came down to FIFA Fair Play points. After a 1-0 loss to Colombia, Senegal and Japan both finished with the same points, but with the teams tying 2-2 in the second match of group play, the tiebreaker came down to Fair Play points. Senegal ended with more cards than Japan, and as a result, Japan advanced to the knockout stage.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Two

Best finish: Quaterfinals in 2002

Last World Cup: 2002

Matches

Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Senegal 2, Japan 2

Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0

Roster

The African team is hoping for a repeat of 2002 Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (SPAL), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya).

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover), Moussa Wague (Eupen).

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes).

Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Mbaye Niang (Torino), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor).

Best Player

Sadio Mane. The Liverpool star winger is one of the top talents in the Premier League and is coming off a 20-goal season. He's as fast as they come, but he's also wise on the ball. He knows when to cut in front of defender and doesn't need long to put a shot on frame. He's the man in attack for the Lions.

Player to watch

It's Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. He's one of the top defenders in Serie A and has been linked with many Premier League teams because of his performances. He's so strong and stands 6-foot-4, he can help in the air on set pieces in attack and should give Senegal fans confidence that this team can defend. Combine him with defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, and you have two fine defensive-minded players to lead.