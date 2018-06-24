Senegal vs. Japan final score, recap: Draw leaves door open for Colombia, Poland in Group H

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 on Sunday at the World Cup, leaving the door open for Colombia and Poland to get firmly back into the battle for a spot in the round of 16. In a result that does little for either side, Japan got a late goal from Keisuke Honda to earn a point and remain atop of Group H, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Colombia-Poland match.

Senegal looked on its way to the three points after a goal in the 71st minute by Moussa Wague, but it was not meant to be in what was a highly-entertaining match. The African side got off to a fast start, scoring 11 minutes in thanks to a fortunate bounce off Sadio Mane.

Right place, right time for Sadio Mané! pic.twitter.com/nmC9jvsNnB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

But Japan didn't waste time to get back into it, scoring 20 minutes later off a fine finish from Takashi Inui.

Inui equalizes for Japan on a perfectly placed shot into the side netting! pic.twitter.com/SPLRdRykT5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Nineteen-year-old defender Wague scored his first senior goal for his country in the 71st minute with a lovely finish at the far post to put his team up 2-1.

Moussa Wague makes it 2-1 for Senegal! pic.twitter.com/iGj5tjQZap — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

But Honda, who plays for Liga MX club Pachuca, was in the right spot at the right time for the equalizer with 12 minutes to go:

Japan equalize AGAIN!



This time Honda finds himself alone in front of net and tucks it away to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/cAYpAcJeF8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

As a result, Poland or Colombia can win today and pull within a point of first place with a game to go. A draw between the two would be a great result for both Japan and Senegal, who hope to wrap up a knockout stage spot on Thursday. Japan-Poland and Senegal-Colombia can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

