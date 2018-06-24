Senegal vs. Japan final score, recap: Draw leaves door open for Colombia, Poland in Group H
Thanks to a late goal from Keisuke Honda, both teams come away with one point and atop Group H ... for now
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 on Sunday at the World Cup, leaving the door open for Colombia and Poland to get firmly back into the battle for a spot in the round of 16. In a result that does little for either side, Japan got a late goal from Keisuke Honda to earn a point and remain atop of Group H, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Colombia-Poland match.
Senegal looked on its way to the three points after a goal in the 71st minute by Moussa Wague, but it was not meant to be in what was a highly-entertaining match. The African side got off to a fast start, scoring 11 minutes in thanks to a fortunate bounce off Sadio Mane.
But Japan didn't waste time to get back into it, scoring 20 minutes later off a fine finish from Takashi Inui.
Nineteen-year-old defender Wague scored his first senior goal for his country in the 71st minute with a lovely finish at the far post to put his team up 2-1.
But Honda, who plays for Liga MX club Pachuca, was in the right spot at the right time for the equalizer with 12 minutes to go:
As a result, Poland or Colombia can win today and pull within a point of first place with a game to go. A draw between the two would be a great result for both Japan and Senegal, who hope to wrap up a knockout stage spot on Thursday. Japan-Poland and Senegal-Colombia can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Relive commentary from Sunday's Senegal vs. Japan match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Colombia vs. Poland preview
It's a must-win for two teams that have zero points
-
Russia vs. Uruguay preview
First place in Group A is on the line as the host nation squares off against Suarez, Cavani...
-
Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia preview
Both teams were eliminated after the second group stage match
-
Portugal vs. Iran preview
If Iran wins, its through to the next round. Portugal can take first place with a win and help...
-
Spain vs. Morocco preview
Spain is looking for a point to move on to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...