Senegal vs. Japan live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Both teams won their opening game at the cup
Not many people expected Senegal and Japan to win their openers in Group H, but they surprised by doing just that. Now they face off with a chance to finish the day three points clear atop the group.
There are no major injuries with either squad, and each is expected to field their strongest starting XIs in this contest.
Here's what to know, how to watch and more. And be sure to return 30 minutes before kickoff for live commentary.
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Stadion Central'nyj
TV: FOX and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Senegal jumps to the top of its group with three more points another inspiring performance where they create numerous chances in attack. Senegal 2, Japan 1.
Senegal vs. Japan score, live updates
