Senegal vs. Japan live stream info, channel: Watch World Cup on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Not many people expected Senegal and Japan to win their openers in Group H, but they surprised by doing just that. Now they face off with a chance to finish the day three points clear atop the group.

There are no major injuries with either squad, and each is expected to field their strongest starting XIs in this contest.

Here's what to know, how to watch and more. And be sure to return 30 minutes before kickoff for live commentary.

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET



Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg



Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Prediction

Senegal jumps to the top of its group with three more points another inspiring performance where they create numerous chances in attack. Senegal 2, Japan 1.

SportsLine odds

Who wins Japan-Senegal? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.

Senegal vs. Japan score, live updates