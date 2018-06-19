Senegal vs. Poland final score: Lions of Teranga surprise at World Cup, win on bizarre goal in second half

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Group H isn't going how most expected at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. On the same Japan shocked Colombia, Senegal pulled off a similar surprise against the No. 8 FIFA-ranked Poland, coming away with a 2-1 victory that was also controversial.

Senegal led 2-0 on the hour-mark and held on late for three vital points, putting the Lions of Teranga in a first place tie with Japan in Group H while Colombia and Poland sit at the bottom.

It took just 37 minutes for Senegal to score, coming on an own goal from Thiago Cionek, who inadvertently deflected Idrissa Gana's shot into the frame:

What a deflection!



Senegal take the lead after Idrissa Gana's shot gets deflected into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/hYPtf0cNgu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Senegal then extended its lead to 2-0 on a bizarre goal from M'Baye Niang (60') in which he came onto the field and got behind the defense after he was waved back on by the official. Niang, who was off the field initially due to an injury, pounced on a loose ball and an unsuspecting defender to score a goal that makes you wonder if the ref should have allowed him back on at that moment:

Niang slips behind the defense to score Senegal's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/z7zJWiqxxz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Grzegorz Krychowiak got one back four minutes from time with a header, and that was it:

Poland pulls one back!



Will they get a late equalizer?? pic.twitter.com/L7JazWvIIs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

This is Senegal's second appearance at the World Cup and it's the second time the team has come away with a monumental win. The Senegalese team shocked the world in 2002 by defeating then-reigning champions France in the opening match of group stage play and advancing to the knockout stage. It's a speedy, confident side and they proved on Tuesday that it can make even more noise in this tourney.

Up next for Senegal is a matchup against Japan on Sunday, and the winner of that game could likely book a spot into the next round. Poland meets Colombia the same day in what could be an unofficial elimination game because a second loss could prove costly in Group H. Both matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Relive Poland vs. Senegal match commentary