Serbia vs. Costa Rica final score: Aleksandar Kolarov's free kick goal on Keylor Navas the difference

Serbia opened up its World Cup campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Group E thanks to a delightful free-kick goal from Aleksandar Kolarov in the second half. The Roma man beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a curling free kick into the upper corner, giving the Serbians three vital points and putting Costa Rica in a tough spot to qualify from the group.

Here's the winning goal:

How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! pic.twitter.com/13nDBkOGoJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

It's a sad result for Los Ticos, who feel like they deserved more. They split possession with Serbia, had 10 shots just like their opponents and the same amount of efforts on target (three), but just couldn't create good enough chances to really threaten. And now, the pressure is on right away. Costa Rica faces Brazil on Friday, and it is likely going to need at least a draw to have any shot of moving on from the group stage.

Serbia, meanwhile, can pretty much book its spot in the round of 16 with a win over Switzerland on Friday.