Serbia vs. Switzerland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Serbia and Switzerland face off in a huge group stage contest at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, with the Serbians on the brink of a spot in the round of 16. Switzerland's surprise draw with Brazil has given them some confidence to take something from this all-European battle.

Serbia and Switzerland find themselves healthy for this contest and will likely field identical nearly identical starting lineups to the first match.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET



Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Baltika Stadium



Baltika Stadium TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Serbia vs. Switzerland prediction

Switzerland pulls the little surprise, takes three points from the match and jumps Serbia in the table. Switzerland 2, Serbia 1.

Serbia vs. Switzerland score, live updates

