South Africa vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

China and South Africa meet on Thursday for their second game at the 2019 Women's World Cup. In Group B, both teams sit on zero points after losing their opening match. China fell 1-0 to mighty Germany, while South Africa lost a 1-0 lead and fell 3-1 to Spain, conceding two penalty kicks. The pressure is on now to get a result, with both teams realizing their last game will be against a tougher opponent with China facing Spain and South Africa taking on Germany. Whoever wins here will position themselves for a potential knockout stage spot as part of the four third-place teams that move on, while neither can afford a draw.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: China vs. South Africa

Date : Thursday, June 13



: Thursday, June 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France



: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: China (-280) | South Africa (+825) | Draw (+375) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

China: It was quite surprising to see China only concede once against Germany, but that's because the European giants were quite wasteful in the final third. What's concerning for this team, however, is the lack of ability in attack. Just one shot on goal is all part of a trend of poor play in the final third. In their last five matches, China has just three goals.

South Africa: The ability in attack is there, but the lack of reaction in the defensive third has been this team's downfall. Aside from conceding 13 goals in their last three games, they just have had poor decision making. Two penalties given to Spain, one on a handball and another a silly challenge, show that this team just has to be a bit more composed and play as a team. If not, they'll head home early.

China vs. South Africa prediction

China's weak attack is able to take advantage of South Africa's weaker defense, giving the Asian country a good chance to move on with an important victory.

Pick: China 2, South Africa 1