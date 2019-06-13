South Africa vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Both teams are desperate for three points after losing their opening match
China and South Africa meet on Thursday for their second game at the 2019 Women's World Cup. In Group B, both teams sit on zero points after losing their opening match. China fell 1-0 to mighty Germany, while South Africa lost a 1-0 lead and fell 3-1 to Spain, conceding two penalty kicks. The pressure is on now to get a result, with both teams realizing their last game will be against a tougher opponent with China facing Spain and South Africa taking on Germany. Whoever wins here will position themselves for a potential knockout stage spot as part of the four third-place teams that move on, while neither can afford a draw.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup: China vs. South Africa
- Date: Thursday, June 13
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France
- TV channel: Fox and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: China (-280) | South Africa (+825) | Draw (+375) | O/U: 2.5
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Storylines
China: It was quite surprising to see China only concede once against Germany, but that's because the European giants were quite wasteful in the final third. What's concerning for this team, however, is the lack of ability in attack. Just one shot on goal is all part of a trend of poor play in the final third. In their last five matches, China has just three goals.
South Africa: The ability in attack is there, but the lack of reaction in the defensive third has been this team's downfall. Aside from conceding 13 goals in their last three games, they just have had poor decision making. Two penalties given to Spain, one on a handball and another a silly challenge, show that this team just has to be a bit more composed and play as a team. If not, they'll head home early.
China vs. South Africa prediction
China's weak attack is able to take advantage of South Africa's weaker defense, giving the Asian country a good chance to move on with an important victory.
Pick: China 2, South Africa 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Brazil vs. Australia preview
The pressure is on the Maltidas, who are in desperate need of a win after losing their opening...
-
Brazil vs. Australia odds, bets, picks
The Soccerbot just locked in picks for Thursday's Women's World Cup match between Brazil and...
-
World Cup scores: France beats Norway
Everything you need to know from Day 6 of the FIFA Women's World Cup
-
2019 World Cup schedule: Norway
The Norwegian national team is making its eighth appearance at a Women's World Cup
-
2019 World Cup: France schedule
This is France's fourth appearance at a FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris