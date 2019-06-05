Spain at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's second appearance at a World Cup
Spain is back at the World Cup and looking to get out of the group stage with Jennifer Hermoso guiding this team in the final third. The midfielder/forward is a prolific attacker who will commands double teams, but Hermoso's ability to set up others will keep defenses on high alert. Spain enters the tournament as the only team to win every qualifying match.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Sara Serrat (Sporting de Huelva), Catalina Thomas Coll (Collerense), Ana Vallés (Rayo Vallecano)
Defenders: Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Ivana Andrés (Levante), Marta Corredera (Levante), Ona Batlle (Levante), Celia Jiménez (Reign FC), Laia Aleixandri (Atlético Madrid), Rocio Gálvez (Real Betis), Eunate Arraiza (Athletic Bilbao)
Midfielders: Virginia Torrecilla (Montpellier), Damaris Egurrola (Athletic Bilbao), Irene Guerrero (Real Betis),Rosa Márquez (Real Betis),Sandra Hernández (Valencia), Nerea Eizagirre (Real Sociedad)
Forwards: Esther González (Atlético Madrid), Olga García (Atlético Madrid), Andrea S. Falcón, Lucía García (Athletic Bilbao), Eva Navarro (Levante), Alba Redondo (Albacete)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Two
Best finish: Group stage, 2015
Last World Cup: 2015
Matches
Saturday, June 8
Spain vs. South Africa, Noon ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 12
Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox
Monday, June 17
China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1
What to know
After not making the first six World Cups, Spain is back at the tournament after going in 2015. Jorge Vilda leads the way as coach, and he's been nominated for FIFA Women's World Coach of the Year three times. Vilda has won three European titles at the youth level with Spain and is now trying to lead the senior team to glory. He'll likely go with Patricia Guijarro in the midfield, as the 21-year-old midfield can do it all from box to box. A tricky group but one Spain should advance from, and the Europeans are contender to get to the quarterfinals.
How to watch
