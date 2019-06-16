Spain vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Spain and China meet on Monday in their final group stage match of the 2019 World Cup, and both are looking to advance to the round of 16. A win will do it for either side, while a draw may also be enough for both teams to move on. Spain lost 1-0 to mighty Germany last time out while China beat South Africa by the same scoreline.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Spain vs. China

Date : Monday, June 17



: Monday, June 17 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane



: Stade Oceane TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spain -0.5 (-115) | China +0.5 (-105) | O/U: 2

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

Spain: This team has so much more talent and just has to put it together. They get a pass for losing to Germany because everyone saw that coming. This is a game they should win but if they don't, they could be facing an early exit from the cup. There is a chance the loser of this game has enough to go through as a third-place team, however.

China: If China wants to finish second in the group, it's going to have to win. But where will it find goals? This team has really lacked ideas in attack and can only get a win here if it is a low-scoring contest. They haven't proven to be creative enough, let alone finish.

Spain vs. China prediction

Jennifer Hermoso scores twice and Spain locks up second place in the group.

Pick: Spain 2, China 0