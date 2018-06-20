Spain vs. Iran final score, recap: La Roja avoids World Cup upset, earns win on odd Costa goal

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Spain earned its first win at the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday, narrowly beating Iran 1-0 on a fortunate goal from Diego Costa. Iran played toe-to-toe with Spain and deserved more from the match, but Spain's central defense made some important stops, got the winner in the second half and held on to move into a tie for first place with Portugal in Group B.

Costa's goal came in the 54th minute as a defender tried to kick the ball away. The ball hit Costa and founds its way into the goal. Take a look:

Sometimes luck is all you kneed.



Not an impressive result for Spain, who didn't look nearly as sharp in attack as they did in the 3-3 draw against Portugal to open the tournament. They did have 69 percent possession and 17 shots, but only managed three on target. Iran failed to have a shot on target in the game but looked to have scored late; however, video assistant referee confirmed offside.

And this leaves the group really tight for the finish. Spain and Portugal are on four points, while Iran is on three, making the last group stage match between Portugal and Iran a massive one with huge implications. Spain will finish the group stage by facing Morocco. Both games will take place Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

