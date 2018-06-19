Spain vs. Iran live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Spain is looking for its first win of the cup
The eighth matchday of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia closes out with Spain facing Iran, which opens the day as the leader of Group B. The Spanish side is coming off a 3-3 draw against its Iberian rival and neighbor Portugal, while Iran hopes to be one of the surprises of the tournament, looking to follow up the 1-0 win over Morocco which came on an own goal.
Both teams look to enter this match healthy, and Spain could see Dani Carvajal play. The Real Madrid defender was hurt in the Champions League final and his participation in Russia was up in the air, but he's been training and could see the field.
This feels close to a must-win for Spain, and it will become one if Morocco beats Portugal.
Here's what to know about the match, how to watch and more:
How to watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kazan Arena
- TV: FOX and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Spain dominates from the beginning and earns a big boost on their goal differential. Spain 4, Iran 0.
Spain vs. Iran score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
