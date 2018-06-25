Spain vs. Morocco final score, recap: Spain wins Group B thanks to late goal awarded by VAR
Spain has Iran and a VAR decision late in the game to thank for winning the group
Spain once again struggled to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it did just enough to win Group A. The Europeans drew Morocco 2-2 on Monday, but Portugal's late 1-1 draw to Iran gave Fernando Hierro's team the tiebreaker edge based on goals scored to finish in first. The result means Spain will now face host Russia in the round of 16 on Sunday.
Spain had 16 shots, but just four on frame, failing to create quality chances in the final third and gave Morocco a chance to steal it. And it was the African nation which got this one going.
Morocco delivered the first punch, scoring on a counter 14 minutes in thanks to Khalid Boutaib, who took advantage of Spain's lapse at the back with a great run and finish between Devid De Gea's legs:
But just moments later, Spain showed what it can do in attack, working some lovely balls in the box to set up Isco for the equalizer:
In the 81st minute, with both teams having chances, Youssef En Nesyri headed home from a corner for the late lead:
A win for Morocco was not meant to be. Iago Aspas had his cheeky goal confirmed by video assistant referee to guarantee a 2-2 draw in the 91st minute:
A heart-pumping game that could have been a disaster for Spain. Spain moves on and now look towards the match with host Russia on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET in Moscow. You can stream all World Cup matches with fuboTV (Try for free).
