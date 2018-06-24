Spain vs. Morocco live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Spain is looking for a point to move on to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Spain looks to secure spot into the World Cup round of 16 on Monday when it faces Morocco in the final group stage match. The La Roja are coming off a fortunate 1-0 win over Iran and will be through if Portugal beats Iran. But if the team relies on itself, a draw or win will be enough to move on.

Morocco, on the other hand, was eliminated after suffering a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the second matchday of the group.

Here's how the standings shake out before Monday's match:

Both teams are healthy ahead of this one with Spain having gotten back Dani Carvajal for the Iran clash. 

How to watch

  • When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadion Baltika
  • TV: FS1 and NBC Universo
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Spain puts together its most complete performance, Diego Costa scores again in a comfortable win. Spain 3, Morocco 0.

Spain vs. Morocco score, live updates

