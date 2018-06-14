Spain vs. Portugal live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain square off on Friday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the second match of Group B. The neighbors, with plenty of familiar players and similar styles, go to battle in what is arguably the most highly-anticipated groups stage match of the cup.

With Iran and Morocco in their group, this is a match that will put the winner as the strong favorite to win the group, while a draw will leave both vulnerable to a shocking upset and potential early exit. For the loser, even more so.

Spain enters this game in good shape overall, but it is expected to be without defender Dani Carvajal, who has just returned to training. He isn't expected to play in this one, though.

As for Portugal, the team is healthy and led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who just won his third straight Champions League title with Real Madrid. There are no significant injuries for the reigning Euro 2016 champs.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch Spain vs. Portugal

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Sochi

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Prediction

The Iberian clasico goes to Spain, who take care of the Euro 2016 in rather convincing fashion, with a superior defense the main difference. Spain 3, Portugal 1.

