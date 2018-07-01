Spain vs. Russia: Here's the penalty kick save by Igor Akinfeev that sent World Cup favorites Spain home
Igor Akinfeev came up big for Russia during the penalty shootouts against Spain
Spain has had a hard time playing against host nations in the history of the World Cup. It's getting to the point where it's becoming a familiar sight seeing La Roja lose to a host team. They entered Sunday's World Cup round of 16 match against Russia 0-3 against host nations. It seemed as if this would be the day to snap out of that skid against a less talented Russian squad, but goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev had other ideas. The Russian shot-stopped put together one of the best matches of his career as his nation eliminated Spain 4-3 on penalty kicks after it was leveled at 1-1 through 120 minutes.
Spain had 25 shots, nine of which were on frame, but Akinfeev saved them all, only conceded on an unfortunate own goal.
And then, in the penalty kick shootout, he denied Koke and Iago Aspas to win the match. Here's the clincher, which was a brilliant kick save:
Here a look from the stands:
That's such a hard save to make. He knows instantly he's gone the wrong way and is just hoping to get something on it, and he did. He's bound to be a national icon and a hero after the performance of his life, and it's also one of the biggest upsets we've seen in Cup history when it comes to FIFA rankings. The ranking difference between Spain and Russia was 60 spots, third-largest disparity of all time.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Croatia vs. Denmark World Cup preview
One of these two team will reach the World Cup quarterfinals in Russia
-
World Cup: Brazil vs. Mexico top picks
European soccer expert picks Monday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Russia knocks out Spain in penalties
Nobody expected Spain to go out this early, but the Russians, specifically Igor Akinfeev, had...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15