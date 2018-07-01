Spain vs. Russia live score, recap: Host nation ousts one of World Cup favorites on penalty kicks
Nobody expected Spain to go out this early, but the Russians, specifically Igor Akinfeev, had other plans
Spain, one of the favorites to win the 2018 World Cup, is heading home early after a heartbreaking loss. The host nation Russia defeated La Roja on Sunday 4-2 on penalty kicks after finishing 1-1 after 120 minutes in the round of 16 of the tournament. Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero, saving penalty shots from Koke and Iago Aspas to pull off the shocker of the tournament and send the Iberians packing.
It was an own goal in the 12th minute from Sergei Ignashevich that was equalized late in the first half by Artem Dzyuba penalty kick.
No team could find a winner in the second half and extra time despite Spain coming close on a various occasions. In the penalty shootout, Russia made all four of their attempts, with Akinfeev making an incredible kick save on Aspas to send the home fans into a frenzy under the rain in Moscow. Here's Russia's last converted penalty kick and the winning save:
Spain came close to winning this match but blew a huge chance to make a deep run into the tournament on what is considered the lighter side of the bracket. Chances like this one from Andres Iniesta were hard to come by, but Akinfeev was on the top of his game for much of the match.
It's incredible step forward for a Russian team that was spiraling downward in the leading months before the tournament. The team will now face either Croatia or Denmark in the quarterfinals, but it's even better news for teams like England and Colombia, which play on Tuesday. It gives them a much more manageable path to the final, but of course you've got to play well to get there. Where as one side only has contenders like Croatia, England and Colombia, the other side of the bracket still has Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, France and Uruguay.
Russia will next play on Saturday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Denmark and Croatia. All World Cup games can be streamed in English and Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).
Relive commentary from Sunday's Spain vs. Russia match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
