Spain vs. Russia World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

Spain enters the World Cup round of 16 facing a tough task -- trying to eliminate the host nation. Russia welcomes the 2010 World Cup winners to Stadion Luzhniki on Sunday for a massive showdown, one that puts each team in a very good spot when it comes to making a run in this cup, with both on the lighter side of the bracket.

There aren't any major injury concerns for either team in this one, though one has to wonder how Spain and Russia will line up after poor performances in their final match. Russia lost to Uruguay 3-0 after beating Egypt and Saudi Arabia to advance. Spain, meanwhile, drew Portugal and Morocco while barely beating Iran.

Neither team enters this match particularly sharp, and that could make for an interest, attacking match with plenty of action.

How to watch Spain vs. Russia

When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET



Where: Luzhniki Stadium



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Stream: fuboTV



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Spain vs. Russia prediction

Spain puts together its best showing in attack since the opener against Portugal, knocking out the hosts in the process. Spain 3, Russia 1.

Spain vs. Russia score, live updates

