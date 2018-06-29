Spain vs. Russia World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online
Spain is one of the heavy favorites to reach the World Cup final
Spain enters the World Cup round of 16 facing a tough task -- trying to eliminate the host nation. Russia welcomes the 2010 World Cup winners to Stadion Luzhniki on Sunday for a massive showdown, one that puts each team in a very good spot when it comes to making a run in this cup, with both on the lighter side of the bracket.
There aren't any major injury concerns for either team in this one, though one has to wonder how Spain and Russia will line up after poor performances in their final match. Russia lost to Uruguay 3-0 after beating Egypt and Saudi Arabia to advance. Spain, meanwhile, drew Portugal and Morocco while barely beating Iran.
Neither team enters this match particularly sharp, and that could make for an interest, attacking match with plenty of action.
Here's how to watch and what to know, and be sure to return for the live blog 30 minutes before kickoff:
How to watch Spain vs. Russia
- When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Luzhniki Stadium
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Who wins Russia-Spain? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Spain vs. Russia prediction
Spain puts together its best showing in attack since the opener against Portugal, knocking out the hosts in the process. Spain 3, Russia 1.
Spain vs. Russia score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Croatia vs. Denmark World Cup preview
One of these two team will reach the World Cup quarterfinals in Russia
-
FIFA World Cup printable bracket
Germany begins its title defense of the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Russia
-
World Cup odds: Brazil, Spain favorites
Brazil and Spain are the favorites to win the World Cup, but another team is a bigger favorite...
-
World Cup bracket breakdown
There were a few surprises, but the European teams dominating the group stage isn't one of...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15