Spain vs. South Africa: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, betting odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Spain and South Africa will play on Saturday in the 2019 Women's World Cup as part of Group B action, with Germany taking on China earlier in the day. Spain is one of the dark horses to make a deep run in the tournament but face a challenging group where they will likely need to get a win in the opener to field good about moving on. South Africa is an inexperienced team that lacks enough talent to truly contend, but they belief they have what it takes to make the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Spain vs. South Africa

Date : Saturday, June 8



: Saturday, June 8 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane -- Le Harve, France



: Stade Oceane -- Le Harve, France TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



Storylines

Spain: This team is led by Marta Torrejon of Barcelona. The defender is the most caped player in the national team's history. She commands the backline and is also a threat in attack with nine international goals. With her is a fairly inexperienced squad with only one player aged 30 or older. Leadership will be key, as will feeding Jennifer Hermoso in the final third.

South Africa: They are in their first World Cup, so expectations aren't super high. They aren't just happy to be there though, and they want to make some noise. After making the last two Olympics, they are going to need to grind out draws to have a chance. The bad side is, in 10 games this calendar year, they haven't won one.

Prediction

Hermoso scores in each half and Spain gets three easy points to start.

Pick: Spain 3, South Africa 1