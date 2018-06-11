Spain World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

The Spanish national team is eight years removed from its lone World Cup triumph when it conquered the globe in South Africa with Andres Iniesta's winner against the Netherlands in extra time. Now, two World Cup cycles later, many things have changed and many players are gone. From that 2010 team, probably around six to eight players will be on the 2018 squad, but manager Julen Lopetegui hopes an influx of young talent can carry Spain to the final.

It's a new-look Spain with forwards who have a lot of weight on their shoulders. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 15

Best finish: Champions (2010)

Last World Cup: 2014, group stage

Matches

June 15 - vs. Portugal at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

June 20 - vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

June 25 - vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho (Real Madrid), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Note: Carvajal came off injured in the Champions League final with Real Madrid, but according to Marca he is fit to play.

Best Player

David De Gea. On a team filled with world class midfielders, we're going with their goalie. The Manchester United goalkeeper is so good, fans will be fine with not seeing Iker Casillas in goal. He's one of the top three goalkeepers in the world, and you can make a case he's the best. He pulls off incredible save after incredible save, and he also saved Manchester United on many occasions this past season. With Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique in front of him, he won't be as busy as he is with his club, but if he plays up to his ability, Spain can win this tournament.

Player to watch

Thiago. Kind of an afterthought at Barcelona, he's turned into a star at Bayern Munich. He's so sharp on the ball, he's quick to play the ball and move in attack, but wise enough to be patient and allow his teammates to stretch the field and open up for Spain's quick-pass attack. He's a player in his prime and may be counted on heavily in Russia.

Outlook

This team doesn't have the proven track record up top to win like it did in 2010, but this squad has enough in the midfield to simply dominate the ball and make a run to the final. In the middle, at the back and in goal, this team is loaded. But up top, who is going to be the guy? Will it be veterans Diego Costa and Iago Aspas or young star Rodrigo, coming off a fantastic season at Valencia? That's the toughest choice the manager has entering this tournament. Costa has been the guy in recent friendlies and is rejuvenated since his return to Atletico Madrid, so he'likely start but Aspas and Rodrigo will get their chances. If the attack can manage to create those golden chances consistently in attack, there's no reason why Spain can't be the last team standing.