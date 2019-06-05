Sweden at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

A first World Cup title still eludes Sweden, but the Europeans hope 2019 will be their year. After making the semifinals three times before, including a runner-up finish in 2003, Sweden feels like this year they have what it takes to make the final. After making the final at the Olympics in 2016, this team continues to build as it looks for its first major title since winning Euro 1984.

For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Hedvig Lindahl (Chelsea), Jennifer Falk (Kopparbergs/Göteborg), Zećira Mušović (Rosengård)

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Chelsea), Linda Sembrant (Montpellier), Hanna Glas (Paris Saint-Germain), Nilla Fischer (Wolfsburg), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Amanda Ilestedt (Turbine Potsdam), Nathalie Björn (Rosengård)

Midfielders: Lina Hurtig (Linköping), Kosovare Asllani (Linköping), Julia Roddar (Kopparbergs/Göteborg), Caroline Seger (Rosengård), Anna Anvegård (Växjö), Elin Rubensson (Sweden Kopparbergs/Göteborg)

Forwards: Madelen Janogy (Piteå), Sofia Jakobsson (Montpellier), Stina Blackstenius (Linköping), Julia Zigiotti Olme (Kopparbergs/Göteborg), Fridolina Rolfö (Bayern Munich), Mimmi Larsson (Linköping), Olivia Schough (Djurgården)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Runner-up (2003)

Last World Cup: 2015 (round of 16)

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 20

United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

What to know

Six players with 100 caps are on this squad, but just four are in their 30s. A youthful squad that is filled with experience, Stina Blackstenius is the one to watch. The Montpellier forward has 10 goals in 43 caps, having scored against powers USA and Germany in the 2016 Olympics. Led by coach Peter Gerhardsson, they fully expect to get into the round of 16, but they have to avoid an upset early. If this team finds itself in need of a result in the third game against the United States, the Swedes could be set for an early cup exit.

How to watch

You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).