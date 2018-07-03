Switzerland vs. Sweden World Cup live stream info, channel, preview: How to watch on TV and online
The winner of this match will square off against the winner of England and Colombia in the quarterfinals
We'll have another surprise quarterfinalist at the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday when Switzerland and Sweden face off in the round of 16. It's an incredible opportunity for both teams to get into the final eight, and both have done well to get to where they are at. Sweden won Group F, a difficult group that featured Mexico and Germany. It picked up two wins and a heart-breaking loss to Germany, which was enough to edge El Tri in the standings on goal differential. Meanwhile, Switzerland finished unbeaten in Group E, earning a draw against Brazil and Costa Rica while beating Serbia to finish as runner-up.
The teams have no major injuries ahead of this one and are expected to field their strongest starting 11.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Saint-Petersburg Stadium
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Prediction
Switzerland breaks down the Sweden defense and moves on to the quarterfinals, while Yann Sommer stars between the goal posts. Switzerland 2, Sweden 1.
Sweden vs. Switzerland score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
