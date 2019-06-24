Sweden vs. Canada score: Swedes come through as Europe gets another quarterfinalist at 2019 Women's World Cup

Canada entered the 2019 Women's World Cup with its highest expectations ever, and now the team is headed home much earlier than anticipated. Sweden beat Canada 1-0 in the round of 16 on Monday, with the North Americans missing a second-half penalty kick. Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half to guide Sweden to the quarterfinals, while goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl made a brilliant save to stop Janine Beckie's attempt in the 69th minute. Here's the winning goal, which came on the counter:

SWEDEN TAKE THE LEAD! 🇸🇪



Blackstenius beats Labbé to Asllani's cross and puts it in for her first #FIFAWWC goal. pic.twitter.com/oq0yHXTCZs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

And here is that massive penalty save:

PENALTY SAVE!!!



Hedvig Lindahl makes a brilliant stop on Janine Beckie's attempt to keep Sweden on top! (And yes, she stayed on her line) #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/x9XJx0tIBA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Sweden had three shots on goal, while Canada had 59 percent possession and 11 shots, but only managed to put one on goal. Canada had scored in every game at the cup, but its scoring boots weren't found when it needed it most.

Sweden bounced back from the loss to the United States to close out the group stage and now sets up an intriguing matchup with Germany on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. You can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Sweden joins the USA, France, England, Norway and Germany in the last eight. Italy will play China and the Netherlands will take on Japan on Tuesday for the final quarterfinal spots.