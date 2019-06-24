Sweden vs. Canada score: Swedes come through as Europe gets another quarterfinalist at 2019 Women's World Cup
Sweden got a second half goal and a brilliant save to move on
Canada entered the 2019 Women's World Cup with its highest expectations ever, and now the team is headed home much earlier than anticipated. Sweden beat Canada 1-0 in the round of 16 on Monday, with the North Americans missing a second-half penalty kick. Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half to guide Sweden to the quarterfinals, while goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl made a brilliant save to stop Janine Beckie's attempt in the 69th minute. Here's the winning goal, which came on the counter:
And here is that massive penalty save:
Sweden had three shots on goal, while Canada had 59 percent possession and 11 shots, but only managed to put one on goal. Canada had scored in every game at the cup, but its scoring boots weren't found when it needed it most.
Sweden bounced back from the loss to the United States to close out the group stage and now sets up an intriguing matchup with Germany on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. You can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).
Sweden joins the USA, France, England, Norway and Germany in the last eight. Italy will play China and the Netherlands will take on Japan on Tuesday for the final quarterfinal spots.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USWNT vs. Spain player grades
The United States is still alive at the Women's World Cup following a 2-1 win over Spain
-
Morgan explains why Rapinoe took PKs
All is good in the USA camp, but rest is needed ahead of Friday's showdown against France
-
Rapinoe previews USA-France atmosphere
The most-hyped matchup of the tournament is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET in Paris
-
USWNT edges Spain behind Rapinoe
It wasn't easy, but the U.S. is moving on to face France
-
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
The U.S. will face the hosts in a heavily anticipated matchup
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage started Saturday