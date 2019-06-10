Sweden vs. Chile: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Sweden hopes to contend at this summer's World Cup in France, and the Europeans get their tournament started on Tuesday with a battle against Chile in Group F. Joined by the United States and Thailand in the group, it seems like these two will be fighting it out for second place behind reigning champion Americans. Sweden is an experienced team with a lot of confidence while Chile is playing in the World Cup for the first time.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Chile vs. Sweden

Date : Tuesday, June 11



: Tuesday, June 11 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France



: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Sweden -2 (-135) | Chile +2 (+115) | O/U: 3

Storylines

Chile: Considered there are 24 teams at the cup and Child isn't even top 35 in the FIFA rankings, it tells you everything you need to know. They are solid but far from expected to make much noise in this competition. The sport in South America, on the women's side, is miles behind the women's game in in Europe. No South American nation has won a Women's World Cup, and Chile just hopes it can somehow finish third and get out of the group.

Sweden: The Swedish team is ranked No. 9 team by FIFA and is considered a fringe contender at this point. The big thing for them is, they have to take advantage of playing Chile and Thailand, because just one slip-up could put them in a tough spot before facing the USA in the final group stage game. The want to have their round of 16 spot locked up by then.

Prediction

The Swedes are the sharper, better side from start to finish and take three easy points.

Pick: Sweden 2, Chile 0