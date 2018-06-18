Sweden vs. South Korea final score: VAR penalty proves to be the difference for Swedish team in World Cup opener

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Sweden locked up three crucial points at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after converting a video assistant referee-confirmed penalty kick in the second half to beat South Korea, 1-0, on Monday. In a back-and-forth match that saw South Korea look like the stronger team early and at the very end, Sweden managed to control the majority of the middle of the match. Sweden had 15 shots, five on frame, while holding South Korea to zero shots on goal.

It was a sloppy match from the South Koreans, who had space and moments in the final third by the crucial pass to set up a shot just wasn't there. Then in the second half, VAR confirmed a penalty kick for Sweden after a challenge in the box, and the Swedish captain Andreas Granqvist converted the spot kick for the match's lone goal.

The win puts Sweden in a tie for first place in Group F with Mexico, after El Tri beat Germany on Sunday. Sweden faces the reigning World Cup champs on Saturday.





