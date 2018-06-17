Sweden vs. South Korea: World Cup live stream info, TV channel, watch Russia 2018 online, updates

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Sweden and South Korea open up their participation in the 2018 World Cup on Monday when they square off at Stadion Nizhny in the first game of Monday's jam-packed slate. Both teams are pitted in Group F with Mexico and Germany, and desperately need three points to feel good about their chances with the two toughest matches still to come.

South Korea enters the match with good vibes and solid form, but the same can't be said for Sweden. While they eliminated Italy to make the World Cup, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not on the squad and as a result, the team has not much been able to find a scoring touch. In its last seven matches, the Swedes have scored just two goals, and and haven't found the net in the last three matches.

Both teams enter the match in good health with no concerning injuries, and they should both be full strength at kick off.

How to watch

When: Monday at 8 a.m. ET

Where: Stadion Nizhny

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds

Prediction

South Korea dictates the pace from the beginning, gets an early goal from Son Heung-Min and finish it off in the second half. South Korea 2, Sweden 0.

South Korea vs. Sweden score, live updates