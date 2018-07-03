Sweden vs. Switzerland final score, recap: Swedes advance to World Cup quarterfinals

Sweden eked out a win over Switzerland in an all-European battle at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 scoreline. The Swiss team dominated possession, had more shots (18 to 12), but just couldn't break through a stingy Swedish defense, as the yellow and blue move on to face either England or Colombia on Saturday.

It was a goal by Emil Forsberg in the 66th minute which deflected off a Swiss defender and went in that proved to be the difference in this one. Here's the winning goal:

Gotta shoot your shot!



Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/3BymUALvp8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

A tough blow for Switzerland, which played well, but couldn't find a breakthrough against a strong, tall Swedish defense that was compact and shielded its goalkeeper from danger. Sweden once again didn't dominate the ball, didn't create many chances, but got the job done. There's no doubt the Swedes will be a tough out for either England or Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Sweden's best ever finish at the World Cup was runner-up in 1958.

