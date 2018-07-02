Sweden vs. Switzerland World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

We'll have another surprise quarterfinalist at the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday when Switzerland and Sweden face off in the round of 16. It's an incredible opportunity for both teams to get into the final eight, and both have done well to get to where they are at. Sweden won Group F, a difficult group that featured Mexico and Germany. It picked up two wins and a heart-breaking loss to Germany, which was enough to edge El Tri in the standings on goal differential. Meanwhile, Switzerland finished unbeaten in Group E, earning a draw against Brazil and Costa Rica while beating Serbia to finish as runner-up.

The teams have no major injuries ahead of this one and are expected to field their strongest starting 11.

Prediction

Switzerland breaks down the Sweden defense and moves on to the quarterfinals, while Yann Sommer stars between the goal posts. Switzerland 2, Sweden 1.

Sweden vs. Switzerland score, live updates

