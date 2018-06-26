Switzerland vs. Costa Rica live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Switzerland and Costa Rica meet in the final matchday of Group E play on Wednesday. Costa Rica is out of the World Cup, but Switzerland can win the group with a win and some help from the Brazil-Serbia game. If Brazil loses and the Swiss win, they are through as group winners. If Brazil doesn't, Switzerland will need to win and edge the Brazilians in the tiebreaker. There's plenty on the line for a team that hasn't yet secured a spot in the next round, but one that is riding high on confidence after coming from behind to beat Serbia.

Keylor Navas has picked up some knocks but should be good to play, if picked. Since Costa Rica is out, we may see more reserves play. Switzerland will likely go with a near replica of the lineup against Serbia, but there's a chance we see Breel Embolo play on the wing to add more in attack in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Stadion Nizhny Novgorod

TV: FS1 and NBC Universo

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica prediction

Switzerland gets another three points to finish the group with seven points and a spot in the next round. Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 0.

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.