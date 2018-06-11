Switzerland World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Switzerland enters the 2018 World Cup under the leadership of manager Vladimir Petkovicand will high expectations. The team has its core in Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar and Xherdan Shaqiri, but also some young guys with guys like Breel Embolo and Edmilson Fernandes, who if they play at a high level, this team can make it to the round of 16.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 10

Best finish: Quarterfinals (3X)

Last World Cup: 2014

Group E





GP W D L GD PTS Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 17 - vs. Brazil at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

June 22 - vs. Serbia at 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 27 - vs. Costa Rica at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund), Gregor Kobel (Hoffenheim), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna), Silvan Widmer (Udinese)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht), Remo Freuler (Atlanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City, Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica)

Best Player

Defender Ricardo Rodriguez. The former Wolfsburg man earned a big money move to Milan tihs past summer and at 25 years of age, he's one of the veterans of the squad. He's got speed, defends with patience and strength but can also contribute in the final third.

Player to watch

Xherdan Shaqiri. At times he looks like a top player, and at other moments he really struggles. After having done well at Stoke City but his future likely elsewhere after the club's relegation, one has to wonder how focused he will be if his future isn't decided by the time the tournament starts. He's so fast, can set up his teammates but he also has a knack for scoring some oustanding goals. He'll need to be the engine in the final third.

Outlook

Switzerland has a really nice roster, especially for such a small country, but their group is pretty tough. Getting by Brazil will be nearly impossible, so they'll have to do well against Costa Rica and Serbia. Those are two teams you can see easily beating or losing to, as they are pretty similar in terms of quality. A potential knockout stage team.