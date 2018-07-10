Thai cave rescue: Soccer team invited to FIFA World Cup final in Russia but unlikely to attend

After 17 days, the 13 people -- 12 players and a coach -- from a Thailand boy's soccer team trapped in a cave have been successfully rescued. They were trapped in the cave when heavy rains flooded it, putting them behind a barrier of water. Rescue efforts took a great deal of planning and required a lot of working around, but in the end were successful.

NEW: All twelve boys and their soccer coach are out of the cave in Thailand that they were trapped in for more than two weeks https://t.co/5IYDNrnXiW pic.twitter.com/M87hsfFGyU — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 10, 2018

The boys -- ages 11-16 -- and the 25-year-old coach are recovering at a nearby hospital. Be sure to follow CBS News for the latest updates on what's next for the 13 people freed from the cave in Northern Thailand.

The soccer world showed an outpouring of support while they were still trapped, and that continued upon their rescue.

#FCBayern is delighted to hear of the successful rescue of the young football team and their coach in Thailand. We wish them all the best for the future. #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/jiGcTXd9Y2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 10, 2018

Great news from Thailand!!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.



We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season. pic.twitter.com/5CGMoD1Msq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2018

And, while there was plenty to celebrate, AS Roma also paid tribute to Saman Kuman, an ex-Navy SEAL diver that died after he brought the team oxygen.

The best football news of the summer – ALL 12 young Thai players and their coach have been rescued after being trapped in a cave in Thailand for two weeks.



Our thoughts are with the family of ex-Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died after delivering the boys oxygen. A real hero pic.twitter.com/UKW5tXfGei — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 10, 2018

FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, sent an invitation to the team for the World Cup final on Sunday as well, in which he also expressed his sympathies for the ordeal.

The boys were reportedly asking about the World Cup while they were trapped in the cave. However, their attendance is reportedly unlikely, as The Straits Times reported that doctors said they'll need time to recover.

"They're likely to watch it on television," said Dr. Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, a public health secretary, during a press conference per The Times.