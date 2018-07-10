Thai cave rescue: Soccer team invited to FIFA World Cup final in Russia but unlikely to attend
The soccer world is thrilled that the 12 players and coach from a Thailand soccer team were rescued
After 17 days, the 13 people -- 12 players and a coach -- from a Thailand boy's soccer team trapped in a cave have been successfully rescued. They were trapped in the cave when heavy rains flooded it, putting them behind a barrier of water. Rescue efforts took a great deal of planning and required a lot of working around, but in the end were successful.
The boys -- ages 11-16 -- and the 25-year-old coach are recovering at a nearby hospital. Be sure to follow CBS News for the latest updates on what's next for the 13 people freed from the cave in Northern Thailand.
The soccer world showed an outpouring of support while they were still trapped, and that continued upon their rescue.
And, while there was plenty to celebrate, AS Roma also paid tribute to Saman Kuman, an ex-Navy SEAL diver that died after he brought the team oxygen.
FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, sent an invitation to the team for the World Cup final on Sunday as well, in which he also expressed his sympathies for the ordeal.
The boys were reportedly asking about the World Cup while they were trapped in the cave. However, their attendance is reportedly unlikely, as The Straits Times reported that doctors said they'll need time to recover.
"They're likely to watch it on television," said Dr. Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, a public health secretary, during a press conference per The Times.
