Thailand at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Thailand will play in its second World Cup ever this summer in France four years after playing its first one. With the game growing in the country and popularity rising, the team looks to improve on finishing third in its group in 2015. With the speedy Kanjana Sung-Ngoen leading the attack, Thailand's best hope is to get through as a third-place team with two tricky games against the United States and Sweden.

For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Waraporn Boonsing (Bundit Asia), Sukanya Chor Charoenying (Air Force United), Tiffany Sornpao (Kennesaw State University)

Defenders: Kanjanaporn Saengkoon (Bundit Asia), Natthakarn Chinwong (Bundit Asia), Duangnapa Sritala (Bangkok), Ainon Phancha (Chonburi Sriprathum), Warunee Phetwiset (Chonburi Sriprathum), Sunisa Srangthaisong (Bundit Asia), Khwanrudi Saengchan (Bundit Asia), Pitsamai Sornsai (Chonburi Sriprathum), Phornphirun Philawan (Bundit Asia)

Midfielders: Pikul Khueanpet (Bundit Asia), Silawan Intamee (Chonburi Sriprathum), Sudarat Chucheun (Sisaket), Rattikan Thongsombut (Bundit Asia), Orapin Waenngoen (Bundit Asia), Wilaiporn Boothduang (Bangkok), Kanjana Sungngoen (Bangkok)

Forwards: Suchawadee Nildhamrong (University of California), Orathai Srimanee (Bundit Asia), Saowalak Pengngam (Chonburi Sriprathum), Taneekarn Dangda (Bangkok)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Two

Best finish: Group stage (2015)

Last World Cup: 2015

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 20

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

What to know

This team has a lot to improve upon. They don't play the top competition in qualifying and make it look easy. That's where problems can come up on the big stage. But this team hasn't been shy in playing quality opponents. In October, the Thai played in an invitational tournament against Finland, Portugal and host China. The problem? They lost to all three. Anything can happen at a World Cup, but with zero points likely from the opener against the reigning champs in the U.S., Thailand is going to have to pull off a couple upsets to move on.

How to watch

You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).