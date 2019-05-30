Timothy Weah sends U.S. to knockout stage in 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with phenomenal late goal
The U.S. finished second in Group B
After losing 2-1 in the opening match of group stage to Ukraine, there were concerns about if the United States was going to make it to the knockout phase of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Timothy Weah put that question to bed on Thursday, scoring the lone goal in the American's 1-0 win over Qatar in the team's final group stage match.
Weah -- who finished the season with Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain -- found the back of the net in the 76th minute after an incredible cut that megged a defender. Just check out the move for yourself that the 19-year-old pulled off.
The U.S. finished with six points and a plus-two goal differential in Group D. The team will play first-place winner from Group E, which will either be France or Mali, on June 4 in the round of 16. The United States will be without midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin for the game due to yellow card accumulation.
-
U-20 World Cup player scores nine goals
Unsurprisingly, it was a record-setting performance
-
Women's World Cup 2019 group picks, odds
The Soccerbot model picks which countries will win their groups at the 2019 Women's World...
-
Final Women's World Cup roster list
Here's a look at the final rosters that each country will bring to France
-
2019 Women's World Cup odds, best picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
FIFA scraps plans for 48-team WC in 2022
The 2026 World Cup in North America will be the first to expand to 48 participants
-
World Cup fans upset over ticket issues
Fans are not happy over the ticketing issue, though FIFA says only '1 percent' of fans are...