U.S. Women's World Cup home kit becomes Nike's highest selling soccer jersey

PARIS -- The United States women's national team has been breaking barriers and records on the field on the road to Lyon for the Women's World Cup final on Sunday against Netherlands, but it is also reaching uncharted territory off the field. The team set an all-time record for jersey sales and in the process have outpaced the sale of men's team jerseys for 2019.

Mark Parker, Nike's president and CEO, confirmed the news in a recent earnings report that the 2019 USA stadium home jersey, as seen worn by star forward Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher below, is now the top-selling soccer jersey ever sold on its website in one season.

The USA home jersey for the Women's World Cup is the top-selling soccer jersey ever sold on Nike's site. USATSI

Because of the popularity of the Women's World Cup and the success of the women's national team, the United States, along with several other countries (France, England and Brazil) have sold the women's designs in men's sizes, which has helped nearly double the number of men's jerseys sold over the 2015 Women's World Cup.

"For me, personally, the groundswell of support around the world for the athletes and teams has been truly inspiring," Parker said.

The Americans defeated England 2-1 earlier this week to become the first team to ever reach three consecutive Women's World Cup finals. The Netherlands, winners of the Euro 2017, stand in the way of the United States hoisting the trophy in back-to-back Women's World Cups.

The success of the women's national shouldn't come as a surprise to many. This team is extremely talented and it is not afraid to let you know about it, nor does it care what you think. The players are fighting for equal pay and forced to respond to criticism off the field. That's been what has been fueling them over the past few weeks, as seen through celebrations by Morgan (sipping tea) and Megan Rapinoe that earned heavy criticism overseas. So much so that the United States-England semifinal was the most-watched program in 2019 in England, edging the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Times.

This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

Hate it or love it, this team has sparked a ton of reaction and interest all over the globe on its way to the final and that wave of energy could have a lasting impact for years to come after this World Cup based on the influence made on the fans of the beautiful game.