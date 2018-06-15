Uruguay vs. Egypt final score: Jimenez scores dramatic late winner as Salah stays on bench
It was a cruel ending for Egypt, who played their hearts out
Egypt looked on its way to a 0-0 draw with Uruguay on Friday to open up its World Cup campaign, with Mohamed Salah spending the entire match on the bench. The African nation defended well and did everything in its power to stop a talented, but sloppy Uruguay in Group A play, but it still wasn't enough to get the result.
Jose Maria Gimenez scored a glorious header in the 89th minute as Uruguay earned a 1-0 win and three valuable points in the group. It wasn't close to Uruguay's best performance as a youthful midfield struggled to create, and Luis Suarez wasn't himself. He wasted valuable chances on goal, but the South Americans dug deep, and connected on a late free kick from Carlos Sanchez that found Gimenez perfectly.
The win puts Uruguay on three points in the group, while Egypt has zero points and is facing a must-win against Russia in their second match.
Uruguay had 57-percent possession and four shots on goal, but it's a game the team could have had in the bag earlier. Egypt deserved a point in the end with how well they defended, but the late magic was enough and spoiled Salah's birthday.
The Liverpool star was expected to play, but coach Hector Cuper kept him off with Egypt defending well. Now, they are going to need him more than ever with six points still up for grabs.
Relive Uruguay vs. Egypt
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: Uruguay schedule, scores
This will be Uruguay's 13th FIFA World Cup appearance
-
World Cup team previews
A team-by-team preview for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
World Cup: What to know about Egypt
This will be the Pharaoh's third World Cup appearance
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...