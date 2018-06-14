Uruguay vs. Egypt live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Uruguay and Egypt make their 2018 World Cup debut on Friday in the second match of the tournament, facing off in a Group A showdown in Yekaterinburg. After Russia and Saudi Arabia's match on Thursday, there's three points on the line here for one of these two teams to put a foot into the knockout stage.

Uruguay is viewed by many as the favorite to win in the group and the favorite to win this match, but Egypt is a popular dark horse candidate in this competition and has a solid shot of making it out of the group stage just as long as Mohamed Salah is healthy. Salah is expected to play, after being sidelined since the Champions League final with a shoulder injury.

Uruguay enters the match healthy and with the deadly duo in attack of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, but the pressure is on a young, new generation of midfielders to be the glue between the back line and the strikers. At the back, Diego Godin leads the way in central defense alongside his Atletico Madrid teammate Jose Gimenez.

For Egypt, all eyes are on Salah. He's cleared to play, and it's a massive boost to the team's chances of making any noise. Is this the Salah we all saw at Liverpool this season? Keep an eye on his rhythm throughout the match, especially if he's not at 100 percent.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Uruguay vs. Egypt

When: Friday at 8 a.m. ET

Where: Stadion Central'nyj in Yekaterinburg

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds

Who wins Uruguay-Egypt? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from a proven model that's up 1,800 percent.

Prediction

Uruguay is stacked from the back to the front and contains Mohamed Salah, while Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez do their thing in attack to take all three points. Uruguay 3, Egypt 1.

Uruguay vs. Egypt score, live updates