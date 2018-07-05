Uruguay vs. France World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online
Kylian Mbappe and France squares off against Luis Suarez and Uruguay in the World Cup quarterfinals
France takes on Uruguay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the right to become the first semifinalist of the tournament on Friday. France enters the match in Moscow after winning its group and beating Lionel Messi and Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16, while Uruguay, also a group winner, rides into the match following a 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, conceding its first goal of the tournament.
France is healthy entering this contest, but there is a big question mark as to how it will look in attack. Against Uruguay's towering, strong central defenders, may we see Olivier Giroud to counter that height and provide some more ability in the air?
When it comes to Uruguay, the big question is whether Edinson Cavani will play. The star striker left the Portugal match due to a calf injury and his status is still up in the air. If he doesn't play, we could see Cristhian Stuani or Maxi Gomez, or perhaps a more defensive lineup to deal with the quickness that France has in the middle of the pitch. If Cavani can't go, it's a huge blow for the South Americans and provides the Euro 2016 runner-up a boost in their chance of moving on.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch France vs. Uruguay
- When: Friday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Moscow
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
France vs. Uruguay Prediction
France has some serious momentum after putting together a fine attacking showing against Argentina, but this Uruguay defense is no joke. In the end, it's close late until Olivier Giroud becomes the hero. France 2, Uruguay 1.
SportsLine odds
Who wins France-Uruguay? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
France vs. Uruguay score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Brazil vs. Belgium preview
Two of the most talented teams remaining in the World Cup square off in the quarterfinals
-
World Cup quarterfinals picks
Our experts predict every match in the quarterfinal round of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
2018 World Cup odds, sims, teams to fade
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent on its picks
-
World Cup bracket picks: Avoid Belgium
The Soccerbot computer model is up 1800 percent on its picks
-
World Cup: Uruguay vs. France top picks
European soccer expert picks Friday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup DFS, July 6: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...