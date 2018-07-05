Uruguay vs. France World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

France takes on Uruguay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the right to become the first semifinalist of the tournament on Friday. France enters the match in Moscow after winning its group and beating Lionel Messi and Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16, while Uruguay, also a group winner, rides into the match following a 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, conceding its first goal of the tournament.

France is healthy entering this contest, but there is a big question mark as to how it will look in attack. Against Uruguay's towering, strong central defenders, may we see Olivier Giroud to counter that height and provide some more ability in the air?

When it comes to Uruguay, the big question is whether Edinson Cavani will play. The star striker left the Portugal match due to a calf injury and his status is still up in the air. If he doesn't play, we could see Cristhian Stuani or Maxi Gomez, or perhaps a more defensive lineup to deal with the quickness that France has in the middle of the pitch. If Cavani can't go, it's a huge blow for the South Americans and provides the Euro 2016 runner-up a boost in their chance of moving on.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch France vs. Uruguay

When: Friday at 10 a.m. ET



Friday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Moscow



Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Moscow TV: FS1 and Telemundo



Stream: fuboTV



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



France vs. Uruguay Prediction

France has some serious momentum after putting together a fine attacking showing against Argentina, but this Uruguay defense is no joke. In the end, it's close late until Olivier Giroud becomes the hero. France 2, Uruguay 1.

