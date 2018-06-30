Uruguay vs. Portugal final score, recap: Cavani sends Ronaldo packing as Uruguay advances

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are heading home. Just like Lionel Messi and Argentina hours prior, Portugal is out at the 2018 World Cup after being thoroughly defeated 2-1 by Uruguay in the round of 16. It was a two-goal effort from Edinson Cavani, a goal in each half, that caried the South Americans within a victory of the semifinals.

Going with a youthful midfield that played well, it was the veteran attack that dominated in the most important moments. Uruguay got off to a hot start, scoring before the game was even 15 minutes old. Cavani changed fields to Suarez, who returned the ball with a lovely back-post cross. The Paris Saint-Germain striker would make no mistake:

Suarez finds Cavani at the back post to put Uruguay up 1-0 early in the game! pic.twitter.com/BUlHpqWSI0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And as Uruguay went for a second, Portugal was trying to figure out how to break down a defense that hadn't conceded a goal at the cup. But a high ball from the corner was the answer, with Pepe drawing level on 55 minutes with a fine header:

Pepe equalizes for Portugal!



The defender finds himself free in the box and heads it home to make it 1-1 with over 30 minutes left to play. pic.twitter.com/oJbXZKuKwT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

But then, with the match still up in the air, Cavani showed his brilliance once again with a lovely one-touch curler into the far side of the goal on the counter with just under a half-hour to go:

PURE. CLASS. 🔥



Cavani one-times a curler into the back of the net to re-take the lead for Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/JZhmTqE1s4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018





Uruguay held on the rest of the way, despite having just 33 percent of possession. Portugal had 20 shots, five on frame, while Uruguay had just five shots, with three on frame, converting two. The efficient Uruguayans move on to the next round where they'll play on Friday against France.

Relive Uruguay vs. Portugal match commentary

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.