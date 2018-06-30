Uruguay vs. Portugal final score, recap: Cavani sends Ronaldo packing as Uruguay advances
Edinson Cavani was the hero for his country with both goals in the win
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are heading home. Just like Lionel Messi and Argentina hours prior, Portugal is out at the 2018 World Cup after being thoroughly defeated 2-1 by Uruguay in the round of 16. It was a two-goal effort from Edinson Cavani, a goal in each half, that caried the South Americans within a victory of the semifinals.
Going with a youthful midfield that played well, it was the veteran attack that dominated in the most important moments. Uruguay got off to a hot start, scoring before the game was even 15 minutes old. Cavani changed fields to Suarez, who returned the ball with a lovely back-post cross. The Paris Saint-Germain striker would make no mistake:
And as Uruguay went for a second, Portugal was trying to figure out how to break down a defense that hadn't conceded a goal at the cup. But a high ball from the corner was the answer, with Pepe drawing level on 55 minutes with a fine header:
But then, with the match still up in the air, Cavani showed his brilliance once again with a lovely one-touch curler into the far side of the goal on the counter with just under a half-hour to go:
Uruguay held on the rest of the way, despite having just 33 percent of possession. Portugal had 20 shots, five on frame, while Uruguay had just five shots, with three on frame, converting two. The efficient Uruguayans move on to the next round where they'll play on Friday against France.
Relive Uruguay vs. Portugal match commentary
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Portugal
Portugal survived a scare from Iran to advance to the knockout stage where it will meet Ur...
-
World Cup: Uruguay schedule, scores
Uruguay advances to the knockout stage with a win over Russia
-
Spain vs. Russia World Cup preview
Spain is one of the heavy favorites to reach the World Cup final
-
Croatia vs. Denmark World Cup preview
One of these two team will reach the World Cup quarterfinals in Russia
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15