Uruguay vs. Portugal highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo helps a hobbled Edinson Cavani off the field
In one of the more memorable images from the World Cup, Ronaldo lent a hand to his opponent
After a fantastic (and lengthy) one-two combination and a world-class strike to give Uruguay the two goals it needed to top Portugal in their Round of 16 match, Edinson Cavani -- Uruguay's hero on Saturday -- was forced off the pitch with a leg injury as his team tried to preserve its 2-1 lead by killing the remainder of the clock. As he made his way off the field, Cavani had some help from an unlikely source: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Two of the game's biggest players on one of the game's biggest stages walked together slowly with their arms around each other during a brief pause in the action. In between all of the gorgeous goals, ugly own goals, and remarkable upsets, Ronaldo helping Cavani get off the field will likely go down as one of the tournament's most memorable moments.
Here it is, the moment:
The significance, though, extends beyond a photogenic moment of sportsmanship. With Uruguay surviving Portugal's last-gasp attacks and advancing to the quarterfinals, where it'll face France on Friday, the availability of Cavani takes on extreme importance given his status as one of Uruguay's most important players.
His first goal on Saturday involved an incredible, cross-field combination with Luis Suarez.
His second was a moment of brilliance that concluded with a precise, curling shot in the far post.
With or without Cavani, Uruguay will be going up against a France team that appears to be peaking. It goes without saying that Uruguay's task will be remarkably easier with Cavani in the starting XI.
As for Ronaldo, like Messi, his World Cup run is already over. So now, it's time to wonder if we'll see him in a World Cup again. Four years is a long time to wait for another World Cup, and by the time the next one rolls around, Ronaldo will be 37. Hopefully, Saturday isn't the last time we see Ronaldo at the World Cup, but if it is, his contributions (which extend well beyond his moment of sympathy above) won't be forgotten.
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Uruguay knocks out Ronaldo, Portugal
Edinson Cavani was the hero for his country with both goals in the win
-
World Cup: What to know about Portugal
Portugal survived a scare from Iran to advance to the knockout stage where it will meet Ur...
-
World Cup: Uruguay schedule, scores
Uruguay advances to the knockout stage with a win over Russia
-
Spain vs. Russia World Cup preview
Spain is one of the heavy favorites to reach the World Cup final