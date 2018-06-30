Uruguay vs. Portugal highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo helps a hobbled Edinson Cavani off the field

After a fantastic (and lengthy) one-two combination and a world-class strike to give Uruguay the two goals it needed to top Portugal in their Round of 16 match, Edinson Cavani -- Uruguay's hero on Saturday -- was forced off the pitch with a leg injury as his team tried to preserve its 2-1 lead by killing the remainder of the clock. As he made his way off the field, Cavani had some help from an unlikely source: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two of the game's biggest players on one of the game's biggest stages walked together slowly with their arms around each other during a brief pause in the action. In between all of the gorgeous goals, ugly own goals, and remarkable upsets, Ronaldo helping Cavani get off the field will likely go down as one of the tournament's most memorable moments.

Here it is, the moment:

The significance, though, extends beyond a photogenic moment of sportsmanship. With Uruguay surviving Portugal's last-gasp attacks and advancing to the quarterfinals, where it'll face France on Friday, the availability of Cavani takes on extreme importance given his status as one of Uruguay's most important players.

His first goal on Saturday involved an incredible, cross-field combination with Luis Suarez.

Suarez finds Cavani at the back post to put Uruguay up 1-0 early in the game! pic.twitter.com/BUlHpqWSI0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

His second was a moment of brilliance that concluded with a precise, curling shot in the far post.

PURE. CLASS. 🔥



Cavani one-times a curler into the back of the net to re-take the lead for Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/JZhmTqE1s4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

With or without Cavani, Uruguay will be going up against a France team that appears to be peaking. It goes without saying that Uruguay's task will be remarkably easier with Cavani in the starting XI.

As for Ronaldo, like Messi, his World Cup run is already over. So now, it's time to wonder if we'll see him in a World Cup again. Four years is a long time to wait for another World Cup, and by the time the next one rolls around, Ronaldo will be 37. Hopefully, Saturday isn't the last time we see Ronaldo at the World Cup, but if it is, his contributions (which extend well beyond his moment of sympathy above) won't be forgotten.