Uruguay vs. Portugal World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online
It's the on-fire Ronaldo against a team that hasn't conceded a goal
Another World Cup quarterfinal spot is on the line this Saturday when Uruguay takes on Portugal in the round of 16 in Russia. Uruguay enters as Group A winners following victories over Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Portugal sneaked into the knockout stage after nearly losing to Iran in its third group stage match. Cristiano Ronaldo and company drew Iran, which came after a draw against Spain and a 1-0 win over Morocco.
When it comes to team news, Uruguay is hoping defender Jose Gimenez will be ready for this one after missing the Russia match with a muscle injury. He returned to training on Wednesday and should be fine to pair with Diego Gordin at the back. As for Portugal, the reigning European champs don't have any major injury concerns.
This will be the first-ever official meeting between the teams at a World Cup, but two sides did play in a friendly in 1966 which Portugal won 3-0, and then they drew 1-1 in a match in 1972 in the Brazil Independence Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch Uruguay vs. Portugal
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fisht Olympic Stadium
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Uruguay vs. Portugal prediction
Uruguay keeps Ronaldo without a goal on a frustrating night for Portugal, and the South Americans get into the quarterfinals thanks to an Edinson Cavani goal. Uruguay 1, Portugal 0.
Uruguay vs. Portugal score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
