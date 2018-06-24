Uruguay vs. Russia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Uruguay and Russia are already through to the World Cup round of 16, but there's still one more thing left to decide: A group stage winner. The two squads face off on Monday in their final group stage match, where Russia wins the group if it avoids defeat. Uruguay has to win the game to finish in first place.

Here's how the standings shake out before Monday's match:

Russia appears to be pretty healthy entering this match, but Uruguay will be missing a big piece. The federation announced defender Jose Maria Gimenez will be held out of the game because of a thigh injury, with Sebastian Coates likely moving into the starting lineup. It's a blow for the team, but having him healthy for the round of 16 is obviously the priority.

Informe de la Sanidad de la AUF

José María Giménez no será tenido en cuenta para el partido ante Rusia, por sufrimiento de cuádriceps derecho.https://t.co/ht6Xnpe8D9 pic.twitter.com/qzRuK8dOIv — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 23, 2018

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Monday at 10 a.m. ET



Monday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Samara Arena



Samara Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Prediction

The hosts get a result that lets them win the group, as the South Americans finish second. Uruguay 1, Russia 1.

Uruguay vs. Russia score, live updates

