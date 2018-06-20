Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia final score, recap: Luis Suarez nets winner as La Celeste join Russia in knockout stage
Uruguay has six out of six possible points and has yet to concede at the World Cup
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Uruguay and Russia have both clinched a spot in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Wednesday thanks to the a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia by La Celeste in their second group stage match. A Luis Suarez goal in the first half off a corner kick proved to be difference, but it was a proud and positive performance from the Saudi Arabians, who gave Uruguay more trouble than expected.
The win means Russia and Uruguay both have six points in Group A, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia eliminated with zero points apiece. It wasn't the most compelling performance from Uruguay, which struggled in the attack yet again, but you can't argue with back-to-back clean sheets and two wins to start the tournament. If the team starts clicking up front with Suarez and Edinson Cavani, watch out.
Check out Suarez's winning goal, which came in the 23rd minute:
Russia and Uruguay will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. ET to see who takes first place in the group. You can stream the World Cup games on fuboTV (Try for free)
Relive commentary from Wednesday's Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spain vs. Iran preview
Spain is looking for its first win of the cup
-
World Cup: Denmark vs. Australia picks
European soccer expert picks Thursday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Tracking Messi vs. Ronaldo's WC goals
All eyes will be on Messi and Ronaldo, so we're making it a bit easier to keep up
-
World Cup: What to know about Portugal
This will be the seventh World Cup appearance for the Portuguese national team