Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia final score, recap: Luis Suarez nets winner as La Celeste join Russia in knockout stage

Uruguay and Russia have both clinched a spot in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Wednesday thanks to the a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia by La Celeste in their second group stage match. A Luis Suarez goal in the first half off a corner kick proved to be difference, but it was a proud and positive performance from the Saudi Arabians, who gave Uruguay more trouble than expected.

The win means Russia and Uruguay both have six points in Group A, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia eliminated with zero points apiece. It wasn't the most compelling performance from Uruguay, which struggled in the attack yet again, but you can't argue with back-to-back clean sheets and two wins to start the tournament. If the team starts clicking up front with Suarez and Edinson Cavani, watch out.

Check out Suarez's winning goal, which came in the 23rd minute:

Luis Suarez taps it home!



The ball lands at his feet on the corner and he taps it home to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/gsBC1qFq5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Russia and Uruguay will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. ET to see who takes first place in the group. You can stream the World Cup games on fuboTV (Try for free)

Relive commentary from Wednesday's Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia match

