Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia meet for their second Group A match in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday, with one team coming in with momentum and the other still searching for a breakthrough. Despite not playing that well in attack against a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt, Uruguay was able to squeeze out a dramatic 1-0 win at the death. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is coming off a 5-0 thrashing from host nation Russia and probably need a win here to have any chance of moving on.

The squads are healthy and both teams are expected to field full-strength squads in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET



Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Rostov Arena



Rostov Arena TV: FOX and Telemundo



FOX and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Who wins Uruguay-Saudi Arabia? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.

Prediction

Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both score and the favorites cruise to victory. Uruguay 4, Saudi Arabia 0.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.