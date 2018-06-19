Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
It's the second game for both, as Uruguay goes for six points from six
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia meet for their second Group A match in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday, with one team coming in with momentum and the other still searching for a breakthrough. Despite not playing that well in attack against a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt, Uruguay was able to squeeze out a dramatic 1-0 win at the death. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is coming off a 5-0 thrashing from host nation Russia and probably need a win here to have any chance of moving on.
The squads are healthy and both teams are expected to field full-strength squads in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Rostov Arena
- TV: FOX and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Prediction
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both score and the favorites cruise to victory. Uruguay 4, Saudi Arabia 0.
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
